USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group leads Task Force 70 surface, air forces into Keen Sword 25

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui | Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Matthew Salazar, from Chicago, center, and Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Amy Woolston, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, both assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, embarked on U.S. 7th Fleet's premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), maintain Carrier Strike Group 5 battlespace awareness while standing watch for the information warfare commander in the tactical flag command center while underway in the Pacific Ocean, during Keen Sword 25, Oct. 26. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

WESTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (NNS) – The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is leading a contingent of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 ships, aircraft and personnel participating in exercise Keen Sword 25 from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, 2024.



Keen Sword is the latest in a series of joint-bilateral field training exercises designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and U.S. forces.



In addition to Carrier Air Wing 5 and the strike group staff, embarked aboard the flagship Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), CTF 70 is represented in the exercise by the expeditionary Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, as well as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), both operating under Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



“The George Washington Carrier Strike Group’s presence is crucial in Keen Sword 25,” said Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Task Force 70 and the carrier strike group. “In Keen Sword, our strike group rehearses complex, high-end warfighting with the joint force and allies. This type of exercise showcases the range, agility and lethality of our unified force and reestablishes the George Washington Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with emphasis.”



George Washington, returning in its second stint as the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carrier forward-deployed to Japan, departed the San Diego area on Oct. 8 to begin operations in the Indo-Pacific.



The carrier was previously forward-deployed to Yokosuka from 2008 to 2015, and will return there in late fall after completion of its current patrol. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) served as the forward-deployed carrier from 2015 until earlier this year.



“Keen Sword 25 provides the George Washington CSG an arena to flex its considerable capability in the air, surface and information domains,” said Newkirk. “Not only is the strike group conducting dynamic flight operations and complex expeditionary logistics during this exercise, it is also serving as a hub for tactical decision-making, driving action and reaction among forces throughout the region.”



The CSG team, with DESRON 15, is coordinating with Lake Erie, operating with allies in the Philippine Sea near Okinawa, as well as Preble, which is in Yokosuka providing a platform for bilateral Tomahawk Land-Attack Missile (TLAM) training with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force specialists.



Keen Sword is a biennial exercise designed to help promote peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. This exercise, and others like it, are an opportunity to demonstrate to the world the will of the U.S. and allies to defend Japan, as well as the ironclad nature of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which has stood for more than 70 years.