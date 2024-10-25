Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) Sailors stand watch during Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Matthew Salazar, from Chicago, center, and Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Amy Woolston, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, both assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, embarked on U.S. 7th Fleet’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), maintain Carrier Strike Group 5 battlespace awareness while standing watch for the information warfare commander in the tactical flag command center while underway in the Pacific Ocean, during Keen Sword 25, Oct. 26. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)