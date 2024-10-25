Green Flag West Arrival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 124th Fighter Wing arrive at Nellis Air Force Base in preparation for Green Flag West, October 25th, 2024. GFW is an extensive joint exercise that emphasizes live-fly operations, providing warfighters with in-depth, air-to-surface integration training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)