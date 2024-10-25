Green Flag West Arrival

Members of the 124th Fighter Wing arrive at Nellis Air Force Base in preparation for Green Flag West, October 25th, 2024. GFW is an extensive joint exercise that emphasizes live-fly operations, providing warfighters with in-depth, air-to-surface integration training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
