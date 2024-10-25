124FW Supports Joint Partnerships During Green Flag West

The 124th Fighter Wing arrived at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada in preparation for exercise Green Flag West, sometimes referred to as Green Flag Nellis, October 24, 2024.



GFW ensures the 124FW is operationally ready to provide joint ground support to its NATO partners globally. During this exercise the wing will directly support the U.S. Army’s National Training Center efforts in Fort Irwin, California.



“The 124FW is participating in GFW as a major part of our combat training,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Benfield, the exercise OIC of the 124th Maintenance Group. “We will be integrating with an Army Brigade Combat Team conducting large-scale, force-on-force ground operations to provide joint fire, close-air-support, and combat search and rescue operations.”



Preparing for combat during a time of a great power competition requires training with not only NATO partners, but also with other services.



GFW is facilitated by Air Combat Command through the 549th Combat Training Squadron and promotes a total force approach to pre-deployment certification training. In addition to its support of the NTC, the 124FW will be working closely with the U.S. Navy off the coast of California.



In addition to working hand-in-hand with ground forces, the wing will be supporting airborne operations in maritime surface warfare training, said Benfield.



Benfield went on to say, “The men and women of 124MXG will be hard at work throughout the exercise to generate aircraft and load munitions to support our deployment spin up training objectives.”



Not only will maintenance be preparing for the near-peer fight during GFW, but so will pilots from the 190th Fighter Squadron. Together they are always ready, always there.

