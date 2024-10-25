Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Flag West Arrival [Image 17 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Green Flag West Arrival

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 124th Fighter Wing arrive at Nellis Air Force Base in preparation for Green Flag West, October 25th, 2024. GFW is an extensive joint exercise that emphasizes live-fly operations, providing warfighters with in-depth, air-to-surface integration training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 22:08
    Photo ID: 8719981
    VIRIN: 241025-Z-VT588-1664
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 22.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Flag West Arrival [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival
    Green Flag West Arrival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    124FW Supports Joint Partnerships During Green Flag West

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    nellis afb
    usaf
    green flag
    idaho air national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download