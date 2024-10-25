Minot Defender trades firearms for keyboards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Striker Airmen participating in Air Force Global Strike Command’s Striker Airmen Coder program pose for a photo together at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, on October 16, 2024. Designed by the AFGSC Office of the Chief Scientist’s innovation arm, STRIKEWERX, the Striker Airmen Coder program is conducted in collaboration with the Cyber Innovation Center and industry partners to train Airmen in coding, app development, data analysis, and software solutions, with the goal of giving Airmen hands-on experience in practical, real-world software development while contributing to mission-critical needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Green, STRIKEWERX)