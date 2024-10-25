Minot Defender trades firearms for keyboards

Courtesy Photo | Airmen from various units belonging to Air Force Global Strike Command collaborate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen from various units belonging to Air Force Global Strike Command collaborate during the Striker Airmen Coder program at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, on September 26, 2024. Designed by the AFGSC Office of the Chief Scientist’s innovation arm, STRIKEWERX, the Striker Airmen Coder program is conducted in collaboration with the Cyber Innovation Center and industry partners to train Airmen in coding, app development, data analysis, and software solutions, with the goal of giving Airmen hands-on experience in practical, real-world software development while contributing to mission-critical needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Green, STRIKEWERX) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Global Strike Command welcomed a security forces Airman as a member of their newest class of the Striker Airman Coders program at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana.



This new classmate is Staff Sgt. Chanel Jones, assistant non-commissioned officer in charge of Security Forces Training within the 791st Missile Security Forces Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. She passed multiple aptitude tests and was recommended by her commander for the program.



“I felt a surge of excitement,” Jones said about her selection for the program. “It is an incredible opportunity, and I was proud to take on the challenge.”



Once selected for the online program, she started with a two-month coding boot camp that inundated participants with a firehose of data analysis and software engineering techniques



Designed by the AFGSC Office of the Chief Scientist’s innovation arm, STRIKEWERX, the SAC program trains Airmen in coding, app development, data analysis, and software solutions for real-world application. The goal is to develop Airmen with technical problem-solving capabilities, and to bring those skills back to their units.



“You don’t get this opportunity multiple times in the Air Force,” said Jones. “Realistically, people make a lot of money outside of the Air Force doing this exact thing, so why wouldn’t you want this in your toolbox?”



The program is conducted in collaboration with the Cyber Innovation Center and industry partners, giving Airmen hands-on experience in practical, real-world software development while contributing to mission-critical needs.



The Data Analysis section of the SAC program invites only a small number of participants – Staff Sgt. Jones is one of only seven to participate from across AFGSC.



Many of the participants are not in the cyber career field. With their new experiences in coding and program analysis, they will be able to bring a new skillset back with them when they return to their duty stations.



Jones’ interest in coding was sparked by the sight of genius superheroes on the silver screen – in particular the 2008 movie Iron Man, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as the eponymous hero who built and coded his own arsenal of crime-fighting tech.



She recalled how she felt when the main character Tony Stark designed and built his first robotic suit to escape captivity, saying, “He was just-- literally a genius.”



Jones joined a robotics program in high school that participated in an annual robotics competition after watching the second iteration of the superhero movie franchise.



From 2008-2011, her team won multiple awards, including first place in the region and two awards from a leading electronics developer and manufacturer.



From producing marble sorters to robots that could give high-fives, Jones immersed herself in the engineering world around her.



“High-School-[me] was very proud of that,” Jones said. “You couldn’t tell me I wasn’t going to be an engineer.”



Unfortunately, Jones was unable to immediately pursue an engineering path after high school, citing the high prices of engineering degree programs.



Instead, directly after graduating high school, Jones followed her second calling, pursuing a career within Air Force Security Forces. Although she was not in a cyber career field, Jones was still able to pursue her first passion through the education she was able to obtain as an Air Force member.



This year Jones obtained a master’s degree in cybersecurity. Soon after, she was one of the seven Airmen selected to participate in the SAC Data Analysis program and was able to continue advancing her skills in the field that she loves.



With a little over a month left to go in the program, Jones has already begun working on creating an innovative technological solution to streamline processes and improve efficiency in maintenance units.



As she continues through the program, Jones’ hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed by her leadership and fellow Airmen.



“Staff Sgt. Jones inspires through her passion and dedication,” said Maj. Erik Olson, 791st MSFS Commander. “Her impact on her fellow Airmen extends far beyond instruction, and the advanced knowledge she’s gaining will further elevate her impact on the mission.”



For more information about the Striker Airman Coder Program visit www.strikewerx.com



