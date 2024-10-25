Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minot Defender trades firearms for keyboards

    Minot Defender trades firearms for keyboards

    BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Airmen from various units belonging to Air Force Global Strike Command collaborate during the Striker Airmen Coder program at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, on September 26, 2024. Designed by the AFGSC Office of the Chief Scientist's innovation arm, STRIKEWERX, the Striker Airmen Coder program is conducted in collaboration with the Cyber Innovation Center and industry partners to train Airmen in coding, app development, data analysis, and software solutions, with the goal of giving Airmen hands-on experience in practical, real-world software development while contributing to mission-critical needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Green, STRIKEWERX

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024
    BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, US
    CIC
    Cyber
    Chief Scientist
    AFGSC
    STRIKEWERX
    Striker Airmen Coder

