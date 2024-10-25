Minot Defender trades firearms for keyboards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from various units belonging to Air Force Global Strike Command collaborate during the Striker Airmen Coder program at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, on September 26, 2024. Designed by the AFGSC Office of the Chief Scientist’s innovation arm, STRIKEWERX, the Striker Airmen Coder program is conducted in collaboration with the Cyber Innovation Center and industry partners to train Airmen in coding, app development, data analysis, and software solutions, with the goal of giving Airmen hands-on experience in practical, real-world software development while contributing to mission-critical needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Green, STRIKEWERX