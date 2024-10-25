Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4]

    Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Philip Bolger, Air Force Wargaming Institute wargaming director, teaches members of the Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council how to play Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific wargame at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 24, 2024. The game also acts as a training tool that gives players, regardless of their profession or experience, a concept of air-centric multi-domain warfare in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8719233
    VIRIN: 241023-F-DA270-1080
    Resolution: 3936x2811
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
