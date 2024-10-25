Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific

Philip Bolger, Air Force Wargaming Institute wargaming director, teaches members of the Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council how to play Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific wargame at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 24, 2024. The game also acts as a training tool that gives players, regardless of their profession or experience, a concept of air-centric multi-domain warfare in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
