Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific

Members of the Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council play Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 24, 2024. The game also acts as a training tool that gives players, regardless of their profession or experience, a concept of air-centric multi-domain warfare in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)