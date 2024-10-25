Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific [Image 1 of 4]

    Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Members of the Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council play Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 24, 2024. The game also acts as a training tool that gives players, regardless of their profession or experience, a concept of air-centric multi-domain warfare in an era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8719229
    VIRIN: 241023-F-DA270-1034
    Resolution: 4597x3284
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
    Maxwell
    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    Wargaming
    Evan Lichtenhan

