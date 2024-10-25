Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council make decisions in the Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 24, 2024. Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific allows Airmen to familiarize themselves with multidomain integration and Agile Combat Employment without having to dedicate more than a few hours to the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)