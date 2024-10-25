Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific [Image 2 of 4]

    Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council members are taught how to play the Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 24, 2024. Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific allows Airmen to familiarize themselves with multidomain integration and Agile Combat Employment without having to dedicate more than a few hours to the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8719230
    VIRIN: 241023-F-DA270-1042
    Resolution: 4510x3221
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
    Maxwell
    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    Wargaming
    Evan Lichtenhan

