Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council plays Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific

Civilian Intelligence Functional Advisory Council members are taught how to play the Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 24, 2024. Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific allows Airmen to familiarize themselves with multidomain integration and Agile Combat Employment without having to dedicate more than a few hours to the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
