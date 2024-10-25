Little Rock AFB celebrates National Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrate a smokehouse for attendees during a Fire Prevention Week open house at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 5, 2024. During Fire Prevention Week, the Little Rock AFB Fire Department hosts a variety of activities in order to raise fire safety awareness for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)