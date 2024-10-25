Little Rock AFB celebrates National Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the Firedog walks around greeting attendees during a Fire Prevention Week open house at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 5, 2024. The 2024 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you,” strives to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)