Little Rock AFB celebrates National Fire Prevention Week

Sparky the Firedog greets a dog during a Fire Prevention Week open house at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 5, 2024. Sparky, who is the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association, promotes fire safety to children through educational games, books and family events during Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)