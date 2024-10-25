Little Rock AFB celebrates National Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ducks, pamphlets, model airplanes and more sit on a table during a Fire Prevention Week open house at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 5, 2024. Fire Prevention Week is observed each year in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871, and destroyed approximately 2,000 acres of land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)