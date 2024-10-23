Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spreading the word about Devens [Image 6 of 6]

    Spreading the word about Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left, Daniel Jones, deputy garrison commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Gonzalez, Eddie Rosado, deputy director of engineering with U.S. Army Reserve Command, Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada, garrison commander, Sgt. Maj. Melissa Wright, of ARC, visit South Post at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 23

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 08:49
    Photo ID: 8718340
    VIRIN: 241023-O-HX738-1268
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Army Reserve Command
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Engineer and Installation
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

