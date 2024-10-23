Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creating options for the future [Image 5 of 6]

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left, Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada, garrison commander, Daniel Jones, deputy commander, Eddie Rosado, deputy director of engineering with U.S. Army Reserve Command, and Sgt. Maj. Melissa Wright talk about demolishing an unused contaminant building at Moore Airfield at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 23.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 08:49
    Photo ID: 8718339
    VIRIN: 241023-O-HX738-2205
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Creating options for the future [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve Command
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Engineer and Installation
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

