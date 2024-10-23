Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mitigating hexachromium contamination

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left, Eddie Rosado, deputy director of engineering with U.S. Army Reserve Command, learned about the extent of the contamination of an unused hangar at Moore Airfield with Zygmunt Osiecki, supervisory environmental engineer at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 23.

