From left, Eddie Rosado, deputy director of engineering with U.S. Army Reserve Command, and Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada, garrison commander, finish up a three-day conference about how to better promote Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 24.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8718325
|VIRIN:
|241024-O-HX738-5434
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Looking into the future [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.