NTAG Miami Presents Wilson Watkins, Jr. with 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Jersey

VENICE, Fla. (Oct.24,2024) Venice High School senior and wide receiver, Winston Watkins, Jr., and Lt. Brendon Clements, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, present Watkin's mother, Lagonda Howard, with a 2025 Navy’s All-American Bowl football during a Road to the Dome tour visit, October 24, 2024. America’s Navy sponsorship of this highly popular event provides a unique platform to educate exceptional high school students and their parents, coaches, and teachers about the breadth and depth of life-changing opportunities the Navy provides. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)
