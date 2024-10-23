NTAG Miami Presents Wilson Watkins, Jr. with 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Jersey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VENICE, Fla. (Oct.24,2024) Venice High School senior and wide receiver, Winston Watkins, Jr., and Lt. Brendon Clements, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, present Watkin's mother, Lagonda Howard, with a 2025 Navy’s All-American Bowl football during a Road to the Dome tour visit, October 24, 2024. America’s Navy sponsorship of this highly popular event provides a unique platform to educate exceptional high school students and their parents, coaches, and teachers about the breadth and depth of life-changing opportunities the Navy provides. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)