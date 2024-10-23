NTAG Miami Presents Wilson Watkins, Jr. with 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Jersey

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | VENICE, Fla. (Oct. 24, 2024) Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | VENICE, Fla. (Oct. 24, 2024) Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, present Venice High School senior and wide receiver, Winston Watkins, Jr., with a 2025 Navy’s All-American Bowl jersey during a Road to the Dome tour visit to the school, October 24, 2024. Invited players from across the nation will be presented with their jerseys by Navy personnel during the Road to the Dome tour. America’s Navy sponsorship of this highly popular event provides a unique platform to educate exceptional high school students and their parents, coaches, and teachers about the breadth and depth of life-changing opportunities the Navy provides. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released) see less | View Image Page

VENICE, Fla. – Venice High School senior and wide receiver, Winston Watkins, Jr., received his 2025 Navy All-American Bowl jersey from Lt. Brendon Clements, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, as part of a Road to the Dome tour visit to his school, October 24, 2024.



“I appreciate every single one of you for being here supporting me,” said Winston. “I am very thankful for everything and will make sure that I work hard.”



Fellow students, Venice High School Football Coach John Peacock, teammates, friends and family, honored Watkins’ achievement during an assembly inside the school’s gymnasium. Watkins will also be recognized in front of the entire Venice, Florida, community during their senior night football game on Friday, October 25th.

“We got a great player with Winston,” said Peacock. “Not only is he a great football player but he’s a great person. He has come in and done everything we have asked.”



Peacock added how proud he and the team are of their star athlete and how they are hopeful for a great football season ahead. He shared how grateful they are to be able to get to know Winston and to have the opportunity to have him on their team. The team supports him in this endeavor and wishes him the best.



“This notable accomplishment by Mr. Watkins is a reflection of his discipline and dedication to the pursuit of his goals,” said Clements. “These are not only characteristics of successful athletes but also desirable traits that we instill in our Sailors.”



The Navy’s sponsorship of this highly popular event provides a unique platform to educate exceptional high school students and their parents, coaches, and teachers about the breadth and depth of life-changing opportunities the Navy provides.



Over the course of the next few weeks, America’s Navy and NBC Sports will visit high schools across the country to present jerseys and recognize the players invited to play in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl.



From more than one million high school football players across the country, only 100 of the nation’s top players received an invitation to be on the teams. These players will display their skills inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, for 25,000 spectators and for an estimated four million viewers who will tune in to the live broadcast of the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl on either NBC, or Peacock, Jan. 11, 2025, at 1pm ET.