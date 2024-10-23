Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Miami Presents Wilson Watkins, Jr. with 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Jersey [Image 6 of 10]

    NTAG Miami Presents Wilson Watkins, Jr. with 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Jersey

    VENICE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    VENICE, Fla. (Oct. 24, 2024) Venice High School senior and wide receiver, Winston Watkins, Jr., speaks during an assembly where he is presented with a 2025 Navy’s All-American Bowl jersey during a Road to the Dome tour visit to his school, October 24, 2024. Invited players from across the nation will be presented with their jerseys by Navy personnel during the Road to the Dome tour. America’s Navy sponsorship of this highly popular event provides a unique platform to educate exceptional high school students and their parents, coaches, and teachers about the breadth and depth of life-changing opportunities the Navy provides. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 00:34
    Photo ID: 8717829
    VIRIN: 241024-N-RF885-1178
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: VENICE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Miami Presents Wilson Watkins, Jr. with 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Jersey [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    High School Football
    community
    USN
    All-American Bowl
    #AMERICASNAVY
    NBCSPORTS

