NTAG Miami Presents Wilson Watkins, Jr. with 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Jersey

VENICE, Fla. (Oct. 24, 2024) Venice High School senior and wide receiver, Winston Watkins, Jr., speaks during an assembly where he is presented with a 2025 Navy’s All-American Bowl jersey during a Road to the Dome tour visit to his school, October 24, 2024. Invited players from across the nation will be presented with their jerseys by Navy personnel during the Road to the Dome tour. America’s Navy sponsorship of this highly popular event provides a unique platform to educate exceptional high school students and their parents, coaches, and teachers about the breadth and depth of life-changing opportunities the Navy provides. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)