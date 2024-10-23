NTAG Miami Presents Wilson Watkins, Jr. with 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Jersey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VENICE, Fla. (Oct. 24, 2024) Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami prepare for an assembly where Venice High School senior and wide receiver, Winston Watkins, Jr., will receive a 2025 Navy’s All-American Bowl jersey, October 24, 2024. Invited players from across the nation will be presented with their jerseys by Navy personnel during the Road to the Dome tour. America’s Navy sponsorship of this highly popular event provides a unique platform to educate exceptional high school students and their parents, coaches, and teachers about the breadth and depth of life-changing opportunities the Navy provides. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)