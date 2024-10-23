Deputy INDOPACOM Visits Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241024-N-ML137-2015 ADELUP, Guam (Oct. 24, 2024) - U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, met with Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio at the Governor’s Complex, Oct. 24. Rudd visited Guam to engage with local military and government leaders, discussing the defense of Guam, regional security, the political landscape, and economic interests. From left; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, Rudd, Guerrero, Tenorio, and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)