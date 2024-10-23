Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy INDOPACOM Visits Guam [Image 2 of 5]

    Deputy INDOPACOM Visits Guam

    ADELUP, GUAM

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    241024-N-ML137-2006 ADELUP, Guam (Oct. 24, 2024) - U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero at the Governor’s Complex, Oct. 24. Rudd visited Guam to engage with local military and government leaders, discussing the defense of Guam, regional security, the political landscape, and economic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    security
    Guam
    partnership
    defense
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)
    oint Region Marianas (JRM)

