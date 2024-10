Deputy INDOPACOM Visits Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241024-N-ML137-2012 ADELUP, Guam (Oct. 24, 2024) - U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, third from right, speaks with Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, fourth from right, at the Governor’s Complex, Oct. 24. Rudd visited Guam to engage with local military and government leaders, discussing the defense of Guam, regional security, the political landscape, and economic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)