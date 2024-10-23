Deputy INDOPACOM Visits Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241024-N-ML137-1002 ASAN, Guam (Oct. 24, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, right, and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, left, welcome U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, to JRM headquarters, Oct. 24. Rudd visited Guam to engage with local military and government leaders, discussing the defense of Guam, regional security, the political landscape, and economic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)