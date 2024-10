Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Cutter Florence Finch (WPC-1157) sits moored at U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle during its commissioning ceremony in Seattle, Washington, Oct. 24, 2024. The Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) is designed for multiple missions, including drug and migrant interdiction; ports, waterways and coastal security; fishery patrols; search and rescue; and national defense. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Christopher Butters)