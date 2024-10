Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Connor Ives, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Cutter Florence Finch (WPC 1157), Master Chief Kody Fraughton and Adm. Charles Fosse, 13th District Commander, present Betty Murphy with a plaque after her mother, Florence Finch, was made an honorary Chief Petty Officer during a commissioning ceremony in Seattle, Oct. 24, 2024. During the ceremony, Finch was also posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)