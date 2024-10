Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Florence Finch (WPC 1157) stand at attention during the commissioning for the cutter held in Seattle, Oct. 24, 2024. The Florence Finch is the second of three planned Fast Response

Cutter’s (FRC) that will be homeported in Astoria, Oregon. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)