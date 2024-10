Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Cutter Florence Finch (WPC 1157) moves closer to the pier before mooring in its new homeport of Astoria, Ore., Aug. 17, 2024. The Florence Finch will primarily serve in the Pacific Ocean, Puget Sound, Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the Columbia River. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Will Kirk)