Steven Byington, 88th Civil Engineer Group cultural resources manager, conducts a tour of the historic Arnold House Oct. 10, 2024, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, as part of a reception marking the 97th anniversary of the base. The house, itself, predates the base and was once the home of then Maj. Hap Arnold. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 16:44
|Photo ID:
|8717207
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-JW079-2097
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Reception Marks 97 Years [Image 5 of 5], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.