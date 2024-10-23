Community Reception Marks 97 Years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Steven Byington, 88th Civil Engineer Group cultural resources manager, conducts a tour of the historic Arnold House Oct. 10, 2024, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, as part of a reception marking the 97th anniversary of the base. The house, itself, predates the base and was once the home of then Maj. Hap Arnold. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)