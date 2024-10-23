Community Reception Marks 97 Years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A replica of the Wright B Flyer does a flyby Oct 10, 2024, of a community reception at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The reception marked the 97th anniversary of Wright Field. The plane also flew over nearby Huffman Prairie where the Wright brothers developed and tested the original aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)