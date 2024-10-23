Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Reception Marks 97 Years

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Master Sgts. Will McCary and James Hubbard, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight, perform as part of the Spirit of Freedom Brass Ensemble at a community reception Oct. 10, 2024, marking the 97th anniversary of Wright Field. On Oct. 12, 1927, the predecessor of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, was dedicated in a ceremony attended by the secretary of war, local leaders, along with Katherine and Orville Wright. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 16:44
    Photo ID: 8717206
    VIRIN: 241010-F-JW079-2064
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Hometown: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Engagement
    88th ABW
    History
    AFMC
    88th Air Base Wing

