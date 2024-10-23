Community Reception Marks 97 Years

Master Sgts. Will McCary and James Hubbard, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight, perform as part of the Spirit of Freedom Brass Ensemble at a community reception Oct. 10, 2024, marking the 97th anniversary of Wright Field. On Oct. 12, 1927, the predecessor of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, was dedicated in a ceremony attended by the secretary of war, local leaders, along with Katherine and Orville Wright. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|10.10.2024
|10.24.2024 16:44
|8717206
|241010-F-JW079-2064
|3000x2000
|1.57 MB
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|1
|0
