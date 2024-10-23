Community Reception Marks 97 Years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, speaks at a community reception Oct. 10, 2024, marking the 97th anniversary of Wright Field. On Oct. 12, 1927, the predecessor of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, was dedicated in a ceremony attended by the secretary of war, local leaders, along with Katherine and Orville Wright. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)