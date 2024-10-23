Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake [Image 7 of 7]

    Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake

    DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Planning and Response Team (PRT) personnel prepare to launch a tugboat into Claytor Lake shortly after its arrival on October 23, 2024, in Dublin, Va. Engineers will use a 142-foot-long crane to carefully place the vessel into the water. Following this, contractors will assemble modular barge segments, which will aid in the collection and removal of debris scattered across the surface of Claytor Lake.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 00:13
    Photo ID: 8715579
    VIRIN: 241023-A-HU469-1893
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 16.93 MB
    Location: DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake [Image 7 of 7], by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE
    Norfolk District
    VDEM
    Tropical Storm Helene
    Hurricane Helene
    HELENE24

