Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Hall, operations officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), briefs VDEM State Coordinator Shawn Talmadge and Rob Ward, Chief Transformation Officer in the Office of the Governor of Virginia, on how USACE’s Planning and Response Team (PRT) personnel are ramping up to remove post-Hurricane Helene debris from Claytor Lake in Dublin, Va., on October 23, 2024. In the background, engineers prepare to launch a tugboat into the lake, using a 142-foot-long crane to carefully lower it into the water for debris removal operations. Following this, contractors will assemble modular barge segments to aid in the collection and removal of debris scattered across the lake. Gov. Youngkin recently appointed Rob Ward to lead the newly established Office of Hurricane Helene Recovery and Rebuilding.