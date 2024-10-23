Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Planning and Response Team (PRT) personnel prepare to launch a tugboat into Claytor Lake shortly after its arrival on October 23, 2024, in Dublin, Va. Engineers will use a 142-foot-long crane to carefully place the vessel into the water. Following this, contractors will assemble modular barge segments, which will aid in the collection and removal of debris scattered across the surface of Claytor Lake.
