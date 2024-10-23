Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake [Image 5 of 7]

    Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake

    DUBLIN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Rob Ward, Chief Transformation Officer in the Office of the Governor of Virginia and newly appointed head of the Office of Hurricane Helene Recovery and Rebuilding, visited Claytor Lake in Dublin, Va., on October 23, 2024, to speak with USACE Planning and Response Team (PRT) personnel and VDEM State Coordinator Shawn Talmadge. Ward was briefed on USACE’s ongoing efforts to ramp up debris removal following Hurricane Helene. During the visit, engineers prepared to launch a tugboat into the lake, using a 142-foot-long crane to lower it into the water for debris removal operations. Following the launch, contractors will assemble modular barge segments to aid in collecting and removing debris scattered across the lake.

    USACE
    Norfolk District
    VDEM
    Tropical Storm Helene
    Hurricane Helene
    HELENE24

