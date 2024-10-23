Tug Boat Arrival and Preparation for Launch at Claytor Lake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rob Ward, Chief Transformation Officer in the Office of the Governor of Virginia and newly appointed head of the Office of Hurricane Helene Recovery and Rebuilding, visited Claytor Lake in Dublin, Va., on October 23, 2024, to speak with USACE Planning and Response Team (PRT) personnel and VDEM State Coordinator Shawn Talmadge. Ward was briefed on USACE’s ongoing efforts to ramp up debris removal following Hurricane Helene. During the visit, engineers prepared to launch a tugboat into the lake, using a 142-foot-long crane to lower it into the water for debris removal operations. Following the launch, contractors will assemble modular barge segments to aid in collecting and removing debris scattered across the lake.