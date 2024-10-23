Frank M. Kuras, with an M60 machine gun, while on his first deployment to the Persian Gulf where his unit was conducting small boat patrol operations in 2005.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8714275
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-GY890-1001
|Resolution:
|604x454
|Size:
|56.93 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform” [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.