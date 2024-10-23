Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform” [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform”

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    Frank M. Kuras, with an M60 machine gun, while on his first deployment to the Persian Gulf where his unit was conducting small boat patrol operations in 2005.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8714275
    VIRIN: 241023-A-GY890-1001
    Resolution: 604x454
    Size: 56.93 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform” [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform”
    ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform”
    ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform”
    ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform”
    ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Picatinny Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download