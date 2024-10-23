‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform”

“Why I Serve” is a series of feature articles highlighting the reasons why civilian and military personnel serve in various roles to support the Picatinny Arsenal community.



PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Senior Chief Petty Officer Frank M. Kuras, a native of Coventry, Rhode Island, enlisted in the United States Navy in December 2003 as an undesignated Seaman. After a couple of years, found himself serving as a Gunner’s Mate, where he would learn to properly mount, stow, and secure all weaponry while at sea.



Kuras would also be required to repair and calibrate defense systems, gun mounts and all other ordnance aboard the vessel.



If it shoots, a Gunner’s Mate has the responsibility of ensuring the weapons works properly when it matters. Whether the ship was assisting U.S. Marines with combat operations or defending itself from terrorist threats, Kuras had to oversee all weaponry on board.



That 20-plus year experience, along with missions around the globe to include a near 10-year assignment with Navy's primary special operations force, the SEALS, would eventually lead Kuras to his current assignment at Picatinny Arsenal.



Kuras now serves as the Senior Enlisted Leader and Fleet Liaison at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division's (NSWC IHEODTD) Picatinny Detachment.



The Department’s mission is to perform research, development and acquisition of guns and ammunition for the Department of the Navy. This includes supporting system design and procurement; installation; in-service trouble shooting; and life cycle support for guns and ammunition.



“Serving in the U.S. Navy is more than just a job for me it’s a calling, a way of life that reflects values deeply ingrained in my character,” Kuras said.



“I don’t believe you can do something for over 20 years without loving it,” he said passionately. “After more than two decades in the Navy, I’ve had the opportunity to reflect on why I chose this path and, more importantly, why I continue to serve. The reasons go beyond duty; they encompass pride, service, honor, and family, each intertwined and reinforcing my commitment. There’s an undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform of the United States Navy.”



Earlier this month the U.S. Navy celebrated its 249th birthday. On Oct. 13, 1775, the Continental Congress established the branch and now, two and a half centuries later, America’s naval service is the world’s most advanced. It counts over 330,000 active-duty sailors (including over 55,000 officers), 57,000 reservists and 219,000 civilians, in addition to hundreds of ships.



“I am proud to be part of an institution with a rich history of protecting our nation’s freedoms, one that has weathered the tides of war and peace for centuries,” Kuras said. “Every time I put on my uniform, I am reminded of the generations of sailors who came before me, who made sacrifices and demonstrated unwavering dedication.



“I’m very proud and honored to be a part of that legacy. At its core, military service is about serving others. The Navy has taught me the importance of selflessness of putting the mission and the needs of my team above my own. This spirit of service is not just about protecting the nation; it’s about working alongside diverse teams to achieve shared goals and supporting each other in the most challenging of circumstances.



“In the Navy, we don’t serve just for the paycheck or the benefits; we serve to make a difference. Every deployment, every mission, is a chance to contribute to a safer world. It’s an opportunity to serve people who may never know our names but will live more secure lives because of our work.”



While Kuras’ job may come with great responsibility, he also gets to have a little fun.



As an avid athlete, Kuras was selected to play on the All-Navy baseball team in 2004 and played All-Navy softball in 2015 and 2016, where he was selected for the All-Armed Forces team. All-Navy teams participate in the Department of Defense's Sports Program and compete in the Armed Forces Sports Championships against teams from the Marine Corps, Army and Air Force. Following inter-service competition, the very best Navy athletes may be selected to compete as members of the All-Armed Forces Team, and participate in the Military World Games, national and international competitions.



Kuras also earned a master’s degree in strategic leadership from the University of Charleston, West Virginia, and is currently writing a book on “strategies for effective leadership,” a collection of related strategies and ideas he acquired over the past 20 years.



Despite all the accolades, it is family that drives and motivates Kuras to put on the uniform.



“One of the strongest reasons I continue to serve is my family,” Kuras said. “The Navy isn’t just a career choice for me; it’s a shared commitment, one that my wife, Maritchil, and our two daughters, Liachell and Alexis, have supported from the very beginning. My family has sacrificed just as much as I have through long deployments, missed birthdays, and times apart. But in their unwavering support, I find strength. Our oldest daughter, now a naval officer herself, embodies the values of service and honor that we hold dear. Seeing her follow in my footsteps and knowing that I’ve helped instill these values in her, is one of my proudest accomplishments.”



“My family has been my anchor, and their love and support remind me of why I continue to serve so that future generations, including my daughters, can grow up in a world shaped by peace and freedom. In many ways, the Navy is an extension of my family. The bonds formed with fellow sailors and Chief Messes that I have served with are just as deep as those with blood relatives. We share a unique understanding of the challenges and sacrifices that come with service, and we look out for each other in ways that only family can.



“As I look back on my more than 20 years of service, I realize that the Navy has given me far more than I could have imagined. It has shaped me into a leader, a protector, and a person who strives to live by the highest standards of honor and integrity. But above all, it has given me the opportunity to serve to serve my country, my fellow sailors, and my family. That’s why I continue to wear the uniform with pride, and that’s why I will continue to serve for as long as I am able. Because service isn’t just what I do; it’s who I am.”



If you are thinking about a career in the Navy, visit Navy.com or call 1-800-USA-NAVY.



List of Why I Serve Articles in Series:



Why I Serve – New Jersey Army recruiter overcomes adversity to pave way for family’s legacy



Why I Serve – New Jersey Army recruiter overcomes adversity to pave way for family’s legacy | Article | The United States Army



I Serve – PRIDE in putting on the uniform



https://www.army.mil/article/278795



Why I Serve - Picatinny spouse, former Miss USA pageant competitor, recognized for role in Month of the Military Child celebration



https://www.army.mil/article/276946



Why I Serve – “For God and Country” – Retiring Picatinny Chaplain reflects on finding purpose



https://www.army.mil/article/276563



Why I Serve - Army couple recognizes resiliency of military children, Families



https://www.army.mil/article/275233



Why I Serve – Family, coupled with sense of pride, motivates Picatinny Marine



https://www.army.mil/article/274727



Why I Serve – Picatinny’s Sgt. Adlam – 'Life started for me when I enlisted in the Army'



https://www.army.mil/article/274070



Why I Serve – 3rd generation EOD technician



https://www.army.mil/article/273804

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2024 Date Posted: 10.23.2024 14:52 Story ID: 483780 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform”, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.