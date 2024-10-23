Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Why I Serve’ – Picatinny Sailor has found “undeniable pride that comes with wearing the uniform” [Image 4 of 5]

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    Frank M. Kuras (left) with fellow Sailors refurbishing the 5” MK45 gun on the USS Fitzgerald DDG62 after its tragic collision with a container ship in 2017

