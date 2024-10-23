WOTS - Navigating Leadership Dynamics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Lawrence, Warrant Officer Training School instructor, instructs WOTS Class 25-01 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. The academic curriculum at WOTS is derived from three core program areas that focus on the skills, knowledge, and intellectual capabilities necessary for Air Force warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)