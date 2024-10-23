U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Lawrence, Warrant Officer Training School instructor, instructs WOTS Class 25-01 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. The academic curriculum at WOTS is derived from three core program areas that focus on the skills, knowledge, and intellectual capabilities necessary for Air Force warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 11:59
|Photo ID:
|8713788
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-UQ930-1002
|Resolution:
|5381x3580
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WOTS - Navigating Leadership Dynamics [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.