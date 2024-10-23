A U.S. Air Force warrant officer candidate discusses navigating leadership dynamics during class at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. The class is part of the 40-day Warrant Officer Training School program focused on skills, knowledge and intellectual capabilities expected of warrant officers serving in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 11:59
|Photo ID:
|8713789
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-UQ930-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
This work, WOTS - Navigating Leadership Dynamics [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.