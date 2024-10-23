WOTS - Navigating Leadership Dynamics

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force warrant officer candidate discusses navigating leadership dynamics during class at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. The class is part of the 40-day Warrant Officer Training School program focused on skills, knowledge and intellectual capabilities expected of warrant officers serving in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

