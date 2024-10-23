WOTS - Navigating Leadership Dynamics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force warrant officer candidate discusses navigating leadership dynamics during class at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. The class is part of the 40-day Warrant Officer Training School program focused on skills, knowledge and intellectual capabilities expected of warrant officers serving in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)