Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jenna Boyd, left, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy element chief, and Staff Sgt. Charisma Jansen, right, 86th OMRS physical therapy non-commissioned officer in charge, perform a Y-Balance test on Senior Airman Ryan Serrano, 86th OMRS physical therapy technician, during the Fall Wellness Festival at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. Airmen from across the installation took part in the festival, where key base organizations hosted activities to promote mental and physical wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 06:54
    Photo ID: 8713221
    VIRIN: 241018-F-TC518-1180
    Resolution: 5503x3661
    Size: 13.06 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival
    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival
    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival
    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    fair
    wellness
    KMCC
    physical health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download