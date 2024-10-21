Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jenna Boyd, left, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy element chief, and Staff Sgt. Charisma Jansen, right, 86th OMRS physical therapy non-commissioned officer in charge, perform a Y-Balance test on Senior Airman Ryan Serrano, 86th OMRS physical therapy technician, during the Fall Wellness Festival at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. Airmen from across the installation took part in the festival, where key base organizations hosted activities to promote mental and physical wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)