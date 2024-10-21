Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevon Brandon, left, and Senior Airman Ryan Serrano, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technicians , test their grip strength during the Fall Wellness Festival at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. Airmen participated in the festival to understand their wellness resources across the installation. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)