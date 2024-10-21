A poster about physical therapy month sits at a wellness fair at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. Key base organizations from across the installation united for a day of wellness-focused activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|10.18.2024
|10.23.2024 06:54
|8713220
|241018-F-TC518-1007
|5542x3687
|13.2 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
This work, Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.