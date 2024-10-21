Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A poster about physical therapy month sits at a wellness fair at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. Key base organizations from across the installation united for a day of wellness-focused activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 06:54
    Photo ID: 8713220
    VIRIN: 241018-F-TC518-1007
    Resolution: 5542x3687
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival
    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival
    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival
    Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    fair
    wellness
    KMCC
    physical health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download