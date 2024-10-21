Ramstein AB hosts Fall Wellness Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jenna Boyd, left, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy element chief, explains a physical test to members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community during the Fall Wellness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. Key base organizations from across the installation united for a day of wellness-focused activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)